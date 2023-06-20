Brittany Lane is a park ranger at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy. During the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom held June 17th on the grounds of the Monument, Lane reflected on what the event means to her. “It’s a celebration focused on the process of freedom,” said Lane. “Freedom is a process. It remains a process, to this day.”
Juneteenth is a holiday observed on June 19th. The date commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. It is now a federal holiday.
Booker T. Washington was born a slave on April 5, 1856 on the 207-acre farm of James Burroughs, where the National Monument is now located. After the Civil War, Washington became the first principal of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School. Later as an adviser, author and orator, his past would influence his philosophies as the most influential African American of his era.
As an educator, Washington’s mission to extend knowledge to others about others, about the importance of accepting others, continues to this day. The Juneteenth celebration held at his birthplace on June 17th is a reminder of the important lesson his legacy continues to carry to all people.
During the event, more than 300 people joined together for music performed by a plethora of bands, including The Lovely Valley Male Chorus, EnVue, Perkins & Envision, Joy Bells, Spiritual 7, and Darrel McFadden and the Disciples. A learning exercise for children included ‘Booker’s Trail for Children’, offering lessons about the leader’s life and commitment to learning.
Darius and Brenda Simms, from Martinsville, traveled to Hardy for the celebration and to celebrate what it means to them. “It’s a celebration of the freedom of black people,” Darius Simms said. “My favorite part is the music. It brings people together.”
Booker T. Washington National Monument is located at 12130 Booker T. Washington Highway. For more information, visit nps.gov/bowa.
