“If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the Chili Champion of Smith Mountain Lake, it’s time to get your application in for the SML Chili Festival,” the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce stated.
Now in its 19th year, the fun-filled tradition will take place Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bridgewater Plaza. Tickets are $7 per person (cash only) with kids 5 and younger admitted free. The event is presented by Margaret Crayé of Lifestyle & Lake Real Estate Group.
Applications are now accepted as of Tuesday, Aug. 15, for chili-cooking teams, as well as craft vendors and food vendors, said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the family-friendly event.
“This has become one of the most popular events at Smith Mountain Lake each year because it’s so much fun,” Stanley said. “Families can spend a beautiful fall day sampling chili, perusing vendor booths and interacting with the cooking teams, many of which go all out with themes and costumes. And it all comes with a lake view.”
