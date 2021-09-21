100+ Women Who Care SML, a community organization of local women dedicated to making a difference through collective giving, is celebrating five years of giving.
The organization has donated more than $190,000 to local nonprofits since September 2016.
In 2021, 100WWC donations to Food For Kids in Bedford and Habitat for Humanity Franklin County each exceeded $14,000. A third 2021 nonprofit will be selected by members in early September.
100WWC has used on online communications and voting to select a nonprofit three times a year since May 2020.
“The members are looking forward to in person meetings and celebrating five years of positive local impact soon,” the organization stated.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.