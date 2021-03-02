Residents in the Country Estates Drive subdivision now have access to public water provided by the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA). This area in Goode only has ten properties, however, residents on this road have been in great need of a dependable water source for years.
As early as 2008, the subdivision has approached the BRWA to see how the two could work together as the residents’ wells were failing and access to water was becoming increasingly challenging. Due to the location of the subdivision to the BRWA’s waterlines at that time, it would take over 4000 feet of waterline to reach the subdivision, in addition to over 3000 feet of waterline necessary within the subdivision. Unfortunately, for both the BRWA and the residents, the cost to build this project was not financially feasible.
Thankfully, the completion of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility and Waterline Extension project changed that. Once the project was completed in 2017, the possibility of that connection became much more feasible. With the waterline now adjacent to the subdivision, the cost dramatically dropped and steps towards starting the project began.
“The planning and completion of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility and Waterline Extension project was a giant step in not only providing a redundant water source for all of our customers but also providing new access to residents in the County who had struggled before to have a reliable water source. This addition of Country Estates may feel small to the majority, but it is a life-changing project to those residents. No matter the size of the project, our mission is to provide quality drinking water to our customers. Every step towards this is a success for us,” said Rhonda English, BRWA’s Director of Engineering.
To make this project happen, the BRWA and property owners came to an agreement where each of the property owners agreed to pay a portion of the construction cost over and above the BRWA’s standard Neighborhood Line Extension Project Fees and standard New Customer Signup Fees. This allowed the BRWA to be able to have the project eventually pay for itself without having to affect existing customer rates outside of the subdivision. In addition, the BRWA donated time for the design and administration of the project, and through using the BRWA’s internal maintenance personnel, considerable costs were saved for these residents in regards to the final overage construction costs.
Although this is a project that only affects a small number of citizens, its value is incredibly important to those few. Throughout the years, some residents have struggled to have any available water on their property at all.
One resident has had to transport water to his residence through the BRWA’s bulk fill station due to not being able to get a well to take. Another resident started construction on a home in the area and had to put the project on pause since water was not found on the site. Unfortunately, this resident was not able to sell the lot after purchasing another one elsewhere due to the lack of water. This has been the same issue the original developer of the subdivision has also encountered.
Country Estates property owner Steve Hodge stated, “The waterline is an answer to 13 years of prayer! Although we became accustomed to dropping ice down the well (counting seconds till the “plop”), being conservative with our usage, and hauling water on the back of a pick-up during extreme droughts (sometimes for months), we are grateful and relieved to have the waterline on Country Estates. Not only will our lives be immediately better, but our property value is secure for the future.”
Thankfully, not all residents had these extreme issues; regardless they still rallied together as a community to support the project financially to enable their neighbors to get water.
It was a momentous day when the BRWA’s maintenance team started construction on the new waterline in June 2020 and then when letters were mailed to residents on February 8, 2021, to announce that service was now available to them. This project is a true culmination of future planning and community support to get the essential service of water to a struggling set of residents.
