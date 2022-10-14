In keeping with its pledge to keep educational programming at the forefront of community enrichment offerings for the proposed Smith Mountain Lake Center, Board Member and Education Committee Chair Dr. Greg Beecher has recruited several distinguished area educators to assist in the development and administration of the facility’s educational offerings.
Beecher, who serves as director of Talent Development at Virginia Tech, recently announced the following Education Committee appointees:
• Jesse Griffin, director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Roanoke College.
• Kathy Hodges, executive director for The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning and Enterprise.
• Matt Karris, noted New York theater actor, director and educator who joined the SML Center board to guide its theatrical arts programming.
• Scott Weimer, Virginia Tech’s executive director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives.
