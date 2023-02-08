The Bedford County treasurer has extended the due date for personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) to Feb. 28.
This decision comes as Bedford County staff continue to work with the county’s financial software company to test and execute a mass rebate/credit to all taxpayer accounts.
Extending the deadline to Feb. 28 allows more time for staff to work through these final stages of testing. The extension also gives taxpayers more time to pay their bills once they receive the updated statements.
