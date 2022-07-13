Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days is this weekend, and organizers are reminding those participating in pirate battles not to use water balloons.
Using biodegradable water balloons have been a staple of past battles during Pirate Days, but an amendment to Virginia Code §29.1-556.1 outlawed the release or discard of any balloon made of any material requiring more than 5 minutes of contact with air or water to degrade, which is essentially all water balloons.
This law took affect July 1 last year, but many people were unaware of the revised law. This year, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will be on the lookout for violators and will make sure people on the lake are aware of the rules.
A civil penalty of $25 per balloon could be enforced if necessary.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources released the following press release today regarding water balloons:
In preparation for the Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days that is being held on July 16, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding everyone that a new regulation went into effect on July 1, 2021, banning citizens from intentionally releasing or discarding any no-biodegradable or nonphotodegradable balloons in the outdoors in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
§ 29.1-556.1. Release of certain balloons prohibited; civil penalty; community service.
A. It is unlawful for any individual 16 years of age or older or other person to intentionally release, discard, or cause to be released or discarded outdoors any balloon made of a nonbiodegradable or nonphotodegradable material or any material that requires more than five minutes' contact with air or water to degrade. Any person convicted of a violation of this section is liable for a civil penalty of $25 per balloon released or discarded, which shall be paid into the Game Protection Fund established pursuant to § 29.1-101. If an individual under the age of 16 releases a balloon by arrangement with or at the instruction of an adult, the adult shall be liable for the civil penalty assessed.
B. The provisions of this section shall not apply to any (i) balloon released (a) by or on behalf of any agency of the Commonwealth or the United States or (b) pursuant to a contract with the Commonwealth, the United States, or any other state, territory, or government for scientific or meteorological purposes or (ii) hot air balloon that is recovered after launch.
“It is our intention to address any violations we observe,” said Sgt. Tim Dooley with DWR. “This can be done in a variety of ways to include educating the individuals regarding the changes to the code or, if warranted, an official warning or summons may be issued.”
DWR wants everyone to have fun and be safe this weekend among all of the festivities, but wants to remind you that the releasing of balloons is prohibited.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.