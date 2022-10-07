The Bald Knob Artists’ meeting on Sept. 7 began with new and more recent members introducing themselves to the 25 members and guests present, according to the minutes to the meeting. They were Patrice Yanok, Pete Schultheiss, Jerry McGuire and Rita Donahue.
Rodger Doss introduced McGuire, who gave a program concerning the making of a mandolin. McGuire was in the military and has traveled extensively and has several engineering degrees. He has worked for a number of companies and most recently taught at Franklin County High School.
“His program was highly informative and interesting,” Secretary Bob Stout stated. “Thank you Jerry for your very interesting and entertaining program.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.