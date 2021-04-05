Del. Charles D. Poindexter, R-Franklin County, submitted a letter March 24 to Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the proposed housing of unaccompanied migrant children (UAC) at Fort Lee near Petersburg and Hopewell.
“As someone who has sponsored legislation to combat the lack of enforcement of our immigration laws, I have major concerns of how this proposal will impact the local community,” Poindexter said. “As such I have asked the governor to answer several questions on how his administration is preparing for such a situation.”
“As a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I have sponsored legislation that would prohibit Sanctuary Cities in Virginia and require local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE,” Poindexter added. “Unfortunately, these common sense legislations have been vetoed by Governors Northam and McAuliffe.”
The letter to the governor is below.
Dear Governor Northam,
I write to you regarding the proposed housing of unaccompanied migrant children (UAC) at Fort Lee. As you know, the number of illegal migrants entering our country has increased since the beginning of the new administration, as President Biden has walked back certain measures taken by President Trump to mitigate the influx of illegal border crossings.
This ongoing crisis gives me serious concerns for the Fort Lee community. I have several questions that I would like answered by you or someone in your administration.
1. What conversations have you or your administration had with the Biden Administration concerning transferring UACs to Virginia?
2. What is the timeframe of the transfer if they are?
3. Will there be costs to the Virginia taxpayer associated with this action, and if so, will they be reimbursed by the Federal government? Has your administration discussed funding issues with the Biden administration?
4. What is the plan to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at Fort Lee and the surrounding community if these UACs are housed at Fort Lee? If media reports are correct, a significant number of those crossing the border are COVID positive.
5. What costs will be incurred by the local health departments and local governments in and around Fort Lee?
I appreciate a timely response to my questions.
Sincerely,
Charles D. Poindexter
9th District, Virginia House of Delegates
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.