Gov. Glenn Youngkin, surrounded by a dozen rescue beagles, signed into law new legislation April 4 that mandates protections for dogs and cats bred for experimental purposes.
A total of four bills introduced by Sen. William M. “Bill” Stanley, chief patron, and co-patroned by Senator Jennifer Boysko, holds breeders accountable for all aspects of the care and breeding of dogs and cats for experimental purposes.
Stanley (R–Rocky Mount) made the following statement: “Today was a long time coming for the Commonwealth of Virginia and for our four-legged companions as we put all breeders on notice to ensure protocols for the humane treatment of dogs and cats are adhered to each and every day. My father taught me at an early age that our creator put dogs on this good Earth to teach mankind what perfect love, perfect loyalty and perfect forgiveness truly is. It is for these reasons that they deserve the utmost of care throughout every aspect of their lives, and it is, therefore, both our duty and responsibility to ensure that these obligations that we have to man’s best friend are never compromised.”
The legislation was passed by both the Senate and House of Delegates with unanimous bi-partisan support in both chambers before becoming law. Each of the new laws are effective July 1, 2022, except Senate Bill 87, which takes effect July 1, 2023.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.