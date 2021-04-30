On Thursday, April 22 (Earth Day), the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) offered a webinar called “Protect Your Waterfront Investment.” The hour-long session informed online attendees about SMLA’s history, purpose, mission and projects, with an emphasis on environmentalism and water safety as tools to protect property investment.
John Rupnik, president of SMLA, led the presentation, and other members of the board of directors offered input during the question-and-answer session.
SMLA has been in existence for 51 years. Its primary focus is on maintaining water quality in the lake, with an additional emphasis on water safety. The organization has a mission “to preserve the natural beauty and safe environment” of the lake. It also “supports a thriving local economy, both homes and businesses.” In short, SMLA “helps to protect your waterfront investment.”
Just as the lake itself covers a wide area (with more than 500 miles of shoreline), SMLA remains active in a number of projects related to its purpose. Yet even with all the group does, it cannot tackle every environmental and safety project it conceives. Rather, it must prioritize and address the most pressing matters first.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.