Smith Mountain Lake resident Peg Wheeler, an administrative assistant for Deb Beran Properties since 2019, recently earned her real estate license and has begun a new role as a buyer’s specialist with the company.
“Peg is one of the most thorough, detail-oriented people I’ve ever worked with, so I have the utmost confidence she will be an outstanding realtor,” said Beran, a 32-year veteran of the real estate profession at Smith Mountain Lake who opened her own brokerage in March.
In her new role, Wheeler will assist buyers in understanding the buying process and finding ideal properties to match their wants, needs and budget. She will also submit and negotiate offers and refer buyers to reliable professionals to ensure a smooth transaction.
