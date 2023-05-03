Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursdays.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3RD
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
ROCK-A-BYE READER
Rock-A-Bye Reader is a lap-sit program for babies ages 0-36 months. Come join us for rhymes, music, movement, stories, free play, and parenting resources. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Library, 321 N Bridge Street, Bedford.
WEEKLY OLD TIME JAM
Enjoy the sounds of “old-time dance music” presented by the Twin Creeks Distillery. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m., the Twin Creeks Distillery hosts a Jam Session in their tasting room along the Crooked Road in Downtown Rocky Mount. Enjoy the sounds of heritage music and the tastes of local spirits. Held at 510 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount.
THURSDAY, MAY 4TH
CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION FOR SENIORS ENTERING WORKFORCE/MILITARY
Bedford County Public Schools and the Bedford County Office of Economic Development invite local media to attend a Signing Day event for high school students who are entering the workforce or military. The event will be held at Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, 600 Edmund Street, Bedford, from 1:30 – 3 p.m. CTE Signing Day celebrates graduating seniors who have completed specific coursework that aligns with an offer for full-time employment in a student’s field of study. This includes seniors who have enlisted in the United States military and have completed coursework through the JROTC program. At this event, seniors will sign onto full-time jobs with local employers or military recruiting agencies.
Delegate Wendell Walker (23rd District), Superintendent Marc Bergin, and Director of Economic Development Pam Bailey will provide remarks. Students, their families, employers, and members of the School Board, Board of Supervisors, and the Economic Development Authority will also be in attendance.
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT LIVING PROOF BEER CO.
Open Mic Night is held every Thursday at Living Proof Brewery in Rocky Mount, located at 50 West Court Street. Join in from 7 - 9 p.m. for a fantastic night of live music. All are welcome and performers are first come first served.
FRIDAY, MAY 5TH
19TH ANNUAL SML BUSINESS EXPO
The annual SML Business Expo brings together more than 100 area businesses each spring to showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life. Free and open to the public, the Expo is your opportunity to engage with business professionals eager to answer any and all questions. Held this year at Eastlake Community Church, 1201 Timberlake Lane, Moneta, from noon to 4 p.m.
FISH FRY FRIDAY AT FERRUM COLLEGE
Come out for an all-you-can-eat fish fry at Franklin Dining Hall at Ferrum College from 4:30 - 7 p.m. To-go options are available; cost is $8.60. Franklin Dining Hall is located at 445 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum. For more information, call 540.365.4453.
SATURDAY, MAY 6TH
SML TRIATHLON
The Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon is the first triathlon of the year in the western part of the state of Virginia. Staged out of beautiful Smith Mountain Lake State Park, this triathlon classic has clear water, mountain views and fun courses. The swim features a sandy beach start and a crisp, clear lake. The bike and run courses are rolling, but not too challenging. This is a great race if you are just starting out in the sport, or have been racing for 20 years. For more information, visit commonwealthgames.org/special-events/triathlon.
KENDELL MARVEL: A THOUSAND HORSES ACOUSTIC TOUR
A Thousand Horses made history in June 2015, when the band’s “Smoke” became the first debut single for a group to reach #1 on the Country Airplay charts in the 2010s. The song went PLATINUM, with the follow-up hit “(This Ain’t No) Drunk Dial” also cracking Top 40 success. Both singles appeared on their debut album, SOUTHERNALITY, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Over the years that followed, bandmates Michael Hobby, Bill Satcher, and Graham DeLoach found similar success on the road, touring the country with acts like Darius Rucker and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Reclaiming their independence in 2022, A Thousand Horses has now launched a new chapter in their career with applauded sophomore album, BROKEN HEARTLAND, released via their own label Highway Sound Records. Continuing to showcase their signature blend of Country music and American Rock & Roll, the project features 10 new tracks including standouts like “When I Hear Your Name,” “Another Mile,” “Never Liked the Rain” and more. The event will be held at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.
KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY
Come celebrate the Kentucky Derby with great craft beer, derby games and prizes for best hat and silks at Living Proof Beer Co, located at 50 West Court Street in Rocky Mount. Live music will start at 7:00 p.m. with Empty Bottles and Lake Thyme Eatery Food Truck will be at the brewery starting in the afternoon.
CRUISIN’ ROCKY MOUNT
Cruise the streets, shop with vendors, eat locally, and enjoy the classic and modern vehicles in beautiful Rocky Mount. The event begins at 435 Franklin Street from 5 - 9 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 8TH
MONDAY NIGHT JAM IN FERRUM
The Appalachian Music Program at Ferrum College fills the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum each Monday evening with the sounds of heritage music. Bring your instrument, dancing shoes and listening ears. Held at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum from 7 - 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 9TH
CORNHOLE AT HOT SHOTS
Come out to play cornhole rain or shine, hot or cold. If it’s raining or cold, cornhole will be played inside the heated pavilion. The cost to play is $5 with blind draw for teams. Join in for some fun, food and great drinks at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
MOTHER'S DAY ART SHOW: MAY 13TH
The Bald Knob Artists will hold their annual Mother’s Day Art Show on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The show will feature paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wood-turning and stained-glass crafts. All items will be available for purchase. Homemade baked goods will also be for sale. The event will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rocky Mount (15 East Church Street). Tours of this historic church - the oldest in Rocky Mount - will also be offered. For additional information, please contact Sybil Smith at 540.483.5038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.