On Oct. 27, Jason Barger of Bedford was charged with three counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny in connection to recent larcenies at All Size Storage at 13000 Moneta Road, according to Bedford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
In an unrelated case, Barger also was charged with one count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault. Barger is being held without bond at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.
The sheriff's office stated that they were able to return items to eight different victims and many more are still to be identified.
