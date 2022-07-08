During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, June 27, Broadband Coordinator John Putney came before the board on behalf of the Bedford County Broadband Authority to discuss the progress on a contract being agreed upon with Shentel to provide internet services.
Shentel has notified the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) about how they plan to provide “quality, high-speed internet to approximately 4,734 passings, which are deemed unserved or underserved by broadband.”
Shentel amended their project to make it 100 percent wireline (both fiber and coaxial) cabling that will involve no wireless infrastructure.
