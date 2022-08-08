Del. Sam Rasoul and Sen. John Edwards led a coalition of 27 state legislators calling for denial of Mountain Valley Pipeline’s request to extend their certificate with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) by an additional four years.
“Friends of Sam Rasoul for Delegate” stated that this was done “on behalf of their constituents, and members of the public who would be adversely impacted by continued harms from the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
The proposed pipeline would travel south of Smith Mountain Lake.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.