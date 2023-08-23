Lake & More Weekly Calendar: August 23rd - 29th
Sandra Aranegui

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

Live Music

Wednesday, August 23rd

Jerry Wimmer

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547 

Friday, August 25th

Ray Martin

5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Magnum Point Marina

2200 Old Salem School Rd, Union Hall

More info: 540.576.3001

Vintage Reign

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Travis Reigh

6 – 8 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Ryan Greer

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0040

Jerry Wimmer Trio 

6 – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

One Take Band 

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

U.B.U. The Band 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Saturday, August 26th

Marie Anderson

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Dr, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055 

Noah Spencer

2 – 4 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Porch Dogs

5 – 8 p.m.

Beale's

510 Grove St, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

William Seymour

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0040

Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Percy Abell 

6 – 8 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Michael Wayne Dill

6 – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Christian Q & The Groove

6 – 9 p.m.

Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Ray Eanes

6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Co

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

JD Ross

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

The Frequency 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Second Shift Band 

9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Jose's Mexican Grill

430 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2061

Sunday, August 27th

Annalyse Marie Duo 

1 – 4 p.m.

Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Tate Tuck 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Christian Q 

2 – 4 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

Dave & Becky 

2 – 5 p.m. 

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Community Events

Wednesday, August 23rd

Summer on the Farm

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Line Dancing

7 p.m.

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Thursday, August 24th

Karaoke Night

7 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Saturday, August 26th

Karaoke

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547 

Tuesday, August 29th

Cornhole

6 – 9 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

