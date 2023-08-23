Lake & More Weekly Calendar: August 23rd - 29th

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
Live Music
Wednesday, August 23rd
Jerry Wimmer
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Friday, August 25th
Ray Martin
5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Magnum Point Marina
2200 Old Salem School Rd, Union Hall
More info: 540.576.3001
Vintage Reign
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Travis Reigh
6 – 8 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Ryan Greer
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0040
Jerry Wimmer Trio
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
One Take Band
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
U.B.U. The Band
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Saturday, August 26th
Marie Anderson
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Dr, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Noah Spencer
2 – 4 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Porch Dogs
5 – 8 p.m.
Beale's
510 Grove St, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
William Seymour
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0040
Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Percy Abell
6 – 8 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Michael Wayne Dill
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Christian Q & The Groove
6 – 9 p.m.
Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Ray Eanes
6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Co
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
JD Ross
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
The Frequency
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Second Shift Band
9 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Jose's Mexican Grill
430 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2061
Sunday, August 27th
Annalyse Marie Duo
1 – 4 p.m.
Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Tate Tuck
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Christian Q
2 – 4 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
Dave & Becky
2 – 5 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Community Events
Wednesday, August 23rd
Summer on the Farm
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Thursday, August 24th
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Saturday, August 26th
Karaoke
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Tuesday, August 29th
Cornhole
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
