A Moneta woman was sentenced Friday to nearly three years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter of a Moneta man as a result of a DUI vehicle accident Aug. 8, 2019.
According to court documents, Brandi Michelle Credille, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in jail with 7 years and 1 month suspended for the felony involuntary manslaughter charge and was fined $1,000. Her driver’s license was surrendered indefinitely, and upon release, she will undergo three years of supervised probation.
The sentence will run concurrently with a sentence of two years of prison with 1 year and 1 month suspended for felony child neglect. This means the sentence will run at the same time as the other.
In addition, she will serve 30 days in jail for a misdemeanor DUI with child charge.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.