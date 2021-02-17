The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a person missing last seen Jan. 19.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, Dylan Landwehr, on Feb. 11.
Dylan is a 24-year-old white male, 5'11", 185 lbs., hazel eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a black Chevrolet Cruz or a 2008 Blue Chevrolet Malibu (VA-G53492).
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dylan Landwehr, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
