This year’s Community Read with the Bedford Public Library System is here.
The theme this April is all about penguins and their endangered habitats, as well as some extraordinary human-animal bonds. Library employees have selected titles for each age group to enjoy this season:
• Adult Fiction: “How the Penguins Saved Veronica” by Hazel Prior
• Adult Nonfiction: “The Penguin Lessons” by Tom Michell
• Juvenile Fiction: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” by Richard and Florence Atwater
• Children’s Picture Book: “The Old Man and the Penguin” by Heather Henson
Participants can read together with their families, friends or community at large, then drop by their local library to engage in this year’s Community Read programs and activities.
