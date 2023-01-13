Bald Knob Artists reelected its president and named a new treasurer and secretary at its meeting Dec. 7.
The following is derived from the minutes of the meeting held at the main library located in Rocky Mount.
The meeting had 19 members present. President Ruth Cook started off the meeting by introducing Madeline Perdue.
Perdue indicated that she has purchased the Merle Norman franchise from the now closed Carter’s Jewelry and that she has moved the business to the second floor of the Artisan’s Center where Mary Wray and Dwight Hayes are. She asked local artists to display their artwork at the business, in which she would charge a 20 percent commission. She calls it “The Depot.” Becky Stormer and Carol Yopp are two members of Bald Knob Artists who have art there already.
