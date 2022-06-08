The Smith Mountain Lake community has a new local florist in town, as Antonina’s Floral Design opened at Westlake Towne Center in late January.
Antonina’s Floral Design offers a wide range of fresh flowers, all arranged in-house by Antonina Cretu (hereafter referred to as “Antonina”), a distinguished European floral designer with more than 20 years of experience in the floral design industry.
Antonina’s specialties include a flair for creating unique and custom floral designs that blend vivid colors and textural combinations for any occasion. From just a simple “Thank You” bouquet, to all types of occasions, including funerals, weddings or corporate events, Antonina’s Floral Design does it all, using fresh cut flowers and foliage. Antonina and her team design custom arrangements that best fit everyone’s personal style, aesthetic appeal and desired financial investment.
“Antonina is my wife’s name, and we named the shop after her. We recently moved in the area — we live in Hardy. We recently moved down here after 25 years in New Jersey. Regionally, we are from Romania. The reason we moved here is we were looking for a peaceful area, and God found it for us,” said Cornel Cretu (hereafter referred to as “Cornel”), Antonina’s husband and co-owner. “My wife, she has been a florist for over 21 years now. She worked full-time for a flower shop in Central Jersey. The business was named the same — most of it was weddings and other types of events. Since we moved here, obviously she wanted to continue with her passion, and I support her passion. We are a family owned and operated business.”
Visitors to the store at 75 Westlake Road in Hardy, as well as those searching online at antoninasfloraldesign.com, will see that Antonina’s Floral Design offers flowers and arrangements for all types of life events, everything from welcoming a newborn child into the world to assisting with funerals. Everything is fresh, and Antonina’s Floral Design also offers plants and planters in addition to flowers. Antonina’s Floral Design offers flowers for corporate events, as well as corsages and boutonnieres, fruit baskets, gift baskets, roses, tropical plants and many other types of items. They can accommodate birthdays, anniversaries, get-well wishes, congratulatory wishes, romantic flowers for events such as Valentine’s Day, and other occasions.
“We do it all in-house, from newborn babies all the way through all kinds of life events. Weddings, graduations and funerals,” Cornel explained. “We sell all fresh flowers, and a variety of plants and planters. We do it all in-house. You can bring your own planter in, and we’ll plant it for you. We are happy to be here and surrounded by amazing people — amazing residents. This area, we very much love, so far.”
The Cretus have found a happy home in Hardy and are excited to bring their years of expertise in the floral industry to the Westlake area.
“We chose the location in Westlake because it is a peaceful and beautiful area. We’re just happy to be part of this community. Not just to do business here, because it’s our hometown, but also to give back to the community. Give back to the county that we live in, and participate fully with everything in our area and with our community,” Cornel said.
The staff of Antonina’s Floral Design has been pleased at the way the local community has embraced the new business since it first opened up, and they are excited at being a part of the neighborhood. They are thankful to God for bringing them to the local area, and they are looking forward to assisting residents with their floral needs for many years to come.
“Everybody has embraced us. We’re amazed, everybody, because everybody shows us their love,” he said. “Since everybody is happy that we exist, and they’re happy to have a flower shop in their town, where they can just call and place an order, or go online and place an order, or simply walk in and grab some fresh flowers for their loved ones.”
“All credit to God,” Cornel continued. “We are Christians. We fully trust God. We are Jesus followers. We had no idea about the lake (Smith Mountain Lake) that exists, or those mountains, until about a year ago, when we decided to move down here. It wasn’t in our plan. We had never visited or vacationed down here. But God led us here. And though we had different choices where to open up a business, God said you asked for peace, and I brought you to peace. He told us that Westlake is the peaceful area that we asked for. So we listened to him. We just looked to have a nice business in a nice location with an amazing landlord where we rent the space. We’re surrounded by wonderful people in this area.
Antonina’s Floral Design is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is closed on Sundays. For more information about Antonina’s Floral Design, visit antoninasfloraldesign.com, or call 540-565-0255.
