Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County announced a Habitat House Build at 54 Bland Avenue in Rocky Mount.
Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground Saturday, June 4, with the future homeowner Margie Jean Simmons. Mayor Steve Angle, Town Manager Robert Wood and numerous council members were in attendance. After a short ceremony, Simmons was able to “turn the dirt” for her new home.
Every homebuyer who partners with Habitat has their own unique story. Their journeys are different, but their end result is the same: their hopes and dreams of owning a home is now a reality. Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County stated that it is proud to welcome Margie Jean Simmons into Habitat’s Homeownership Program.
