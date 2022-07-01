Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.