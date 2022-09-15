The SML Pavilion is bringing a new type of event space to the Smith Mountain Lake community. Located at Downtown Moneta, the pavilion features a large covered space for events.
The grand opening party will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event is free.
A ribbon cutting with the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce will be held at noon.
The pavilion space will be open from noon to 5 p.m. A community jam session will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Community musicians are invited to take the stage and share their talents.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Every event hosted at the pavilion will benefit local nonprofits. Those nonprofit partners also will be on hand at the grand opening to share the good work they do.
Everyone is invited to come by and spend the day or just drop in to see this new community gathering space.
The pavilion features a 40×100 tent with seating and protection from rain and sun. There is seating for 220 people and space for up to 450 guests. It is surrounded by green space for outdoor enjoyment. Adult and children’s games will be onsite.
Live music and other events will be held at the pavilion. The website smlpavilion.com offers information and an events calendar. Local talent and vendors who are interested in participating at pavilion events are invited to register at the website.
The SML Pavilion is a nonprofit established to create a new place for the SML community to gather and to support local organizations.
