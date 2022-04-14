A man was indicted today on felony charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body in connection to a missing person case of a 22-year-old Rocky Mount woman 10 years ago, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
In April 2012, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane in Rocky Mount. At the time, Hodges was living with her boyfriend, Paul R. “Scooter” Jordan II, now 49, who was indicted today in the case. Heather was reported missing by Jordan two days after she was last seen alive.
Investigative efforts have included extensive searches, including the use of helicopters and canines, as well as interviews with countless friends, family, neighbors and acquaintances, the sheriff’s office stated. The case quickly turned from a missing person investigation into a criminal investigation, and Jordan was identified as the primary person of interest.
“Over the next several years, a tremendous amount of time and effort was invested by numerous investigators and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies. Heather’s disappearance has always been an active investigation and has never been considered a cold case,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Although much information and evidence was gathered, no criminal charges were made related to the case.
In July 2017, Jordan was arrested on unrelated charges. Since that time, the investigation has continued, yielding significant additional evidence of Jordan’s involvement in Heather’s disappearance and death, although her body has not yet been located, the sheriff’s office stated.
Today, the Franklin County Circuit Court Special Grand Jury issued indictments for Jordan on felony charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body. He is currently incarcerated at the Green Rock Correctional Center on unrelated charges, including seven years on an abduction-by-force conviction.
“Sheriff (Bill) Overton would like to express gratitude for the members of the Office of the Sheriff, past and present, who have worked diligently over the past 10 years on this case to bring justice and provide closure for Ms. Hodges’ family and loved ones,” the sheriff’s office stated.
This remains an ongoing investigation and case, and no further information was released.
