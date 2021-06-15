As a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Booker T. Washington National Monument encourages visitors to engage in the Juneteenth Celebration through virtual opportunities.
The park will be open June 19, but the Juneteenth Celebration will be held virtually via the park’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCMb4ZrIWiVzGTy4yFLLVrw. The link can be found on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/bowa.
This celebration commemorates the release of approximately four million people of African descent from the bonds of slavery after the end of the Civil War. Booker T. Washington remembered the great day of emancipation stating his mother “was standing by my side, leaned over and kissed her children, while tears of joy ran down her cheeks. She explained to us what it all meant, that this was the day for which she had been so long praying but fearing that she would never live to see.”
This life-changing moment occurred between April and May of 1865.
