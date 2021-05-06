Virginia Furniture Market will move its headquarters to the Smith Mountain Lake area with a new warehouse building that will be constructed on U.S. 220 in Wirtz.
The pandemic has caused a lot of people to work from their homes, resulting in them using their furniture a lot more.
Because demand has increased, Virginia Furniture Market, one of the more prosperous furniture businesses in southern Virginia, will expand to give local residents better service when buying furniture.
The company has eight locations that serve central and southwest Virginia, but this new warehouse will serve as the company’s headquarters and main distribution center, according to owner Joel Shepherd.
The investment for the new facility will be around $10 million. Shepherd said the project “checks a lot of boxes” and pointed to good economic development for the county.
Shepherd also said they have 140 employees and are looking to add to that number due to the new warehouse.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors had unanimously voted April 20 to approve the new building, with Blackwater District representative Ronnie Mitchell abstaining.
