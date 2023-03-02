The Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Regional Chamber of Commerce’s goal is increase tourism at SML. To do that, the organization hosts a variety of events that interest many visitors from all over the country.
This year, the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce is expected to host the following events: Annual Awards Dinner, SML Restaurant Week, Business Expo, Take Pride in SML, Golf Invitational, Pancakes with Pirates, Wine Festival, Fall Classic Golf Tournament, Women’s Night Out, Chili Festival and Small Business Saturday.
The Annual Awards Dinner will occur at Mariners Landing in the Blackwater Room on March 16.
SML Restaurant Week generally occurs in the last couple of weeks of April and the first couple of days in May.
The Annual SML Business Expo is open to the public and usually features well over 100 businesses in the SML area. The event is usually held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., but the exact date and times for this event are not yet available.
Take Pride in SML usually occurs in the middle to latter part of May.
The Annual Golf Invitational is typically hosted at Copper Cove Golf Club in the middle to latter portion of the month of June.
Pancakes with Pirates is an annual chamber event that features food, interactions and other forms of entertainment.
SML’s Annual Wine Festival is typically celebrated on the third weekend of September.
In October, the chamber hosts its Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic Golf Tournament at the Mariners Landing Country Club.
At the end of October, the chamber hosts its Annual Women’s Night Out.
In early November, the chamber usually hosts its Annual Chili Festival.
At the end of November, the chamber kicks off the holiday season by hosting Small Business Saturday.
Not all of these dates and events are set in stone yet, so contact SML Regional Chamber of Commerce Membership Director and Events Manager Erin Stanley at estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com to stay informed with Smith Mountain Lake’s upcoming events.
