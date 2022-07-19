Emma Steinauer of Union Hall graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services.
Steinauer also was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia. Housed on 190 acres in York, Pennsylvania, the college is known for its focus on experiential learning and community engagement, serving over 3,500 undergraduate and 400+ graduate students in more than 70 baccalaureate majors, along with 30-plus professional graduate degree and certificate programs.
Recognized for excellence in its professional business, education, engineering, and nursing programs, York is ranked among the nation’s Best Value Schools by U.S. News. The college’s recreation and athletics program is among the best in the region and is home to 24 NCAA III Division sports teams and 30-plus intramural sports.
