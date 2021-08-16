The Smith Mountain Lake Association and Ferrum College announced the results of the fifth bi-weekly water quality monitoring session of 2021 at Smith Mountain Lake. This ongoing joint effort is comprised of 58 lake residents sampling at 84 sites around the lake, and scientists at the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab who perform an analysis of the collected samples while also performing their own bacteria sampling, algae sampling and water temperature depth profiling at various sites around the lake.
Bacterial Sampling
The fifth round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted by student scientists from Ferrum College. All locations tested were within the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters. There have been no instances of bacterial concentrations in excess of this standard during any of the five sampling periods conducted this summer.
Water Clarity
Water clarity depth in the lake remained steady at an average Secchi depth of 2 meters compared to 1.99 meters in the previous sampling period. This is a substantial improvement over the same period last year, when the average was 1.51 meters. In fact, the water clarity readings we have been seeing this year are in line with the averages over the past 20 years.
Chlorophyll-a and Phosphorous
The collected water samples are analyzed by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab for concentration of Chlorophyll-a, an indication of algae growth in the lake, and Phosphorous, an indication of the amount of unwanted nutrients in the lake. The average Chlorophyll-a concentration in the lake decreased to an average of 4.84 parts per billion (ppb), compared to an average of 6.5 ppb during the previous sampling period. After several years of unusually high Chlorophyll-a concentrations, this year seems to be reverting to more typical levels. The concentration of blue-green algae remained favorably low, at only 4 percent of the total organisms measured. Average concentrations of Phosphorous were at 35.82 ppb, which is an improvement over the previous two years, but is slightly higher than the 20-year average.
Summary
With one more sampling session remaining to be conducted in 2021, the results so far have been encouraging, with all indicators continuing to point to a healthy lake.
