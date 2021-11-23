Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), with the help of local churches, are sending boxes full of eleven items to children in need around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.
LeAndra Willis, who teaches high school English and theatre, said that kids in orphanages or poverty in multiple countries will receive a box.
“It’s a combination of hygiene items as well as toys and then also school supplies for like creative elements,” she said.
There were 11 items per box, and a total of 505 boxes were packed by students from all three school levels for SMLCA. More than 200 kids helped from the high school and junior high school levels, and they had more than 100 children from the elementary school assisting with the project, directed by Judy Wilmoth. School staff helped as well.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.