While in person events may be restricted for now, that doesn’t stop the Bedford Public Library System from offering virtual social opportunities for patrons.
The most recent addition is that of a virtual tabletop role playing game club for kids 11 through 18 years old, called Tabletop Tuesdays. The club offers participants the ability to safely interact with others socially while being transported to a world of fantasy in which they contribute to world building and crafting the unique adventure.
The goal of Tabletop Tuesdays is to create a virtual community in which participants learn teamwork, collaboration and improve on their communication skills, while also engaging their imaginations. The first role-playing game the group will be delving into is the popular Dungeons and Dragons. The library staff will be participating as dungeon masters (or DMs) and will help participants to learn the game, develop their hero characters and narrate the adventures for players.
Tabletop Tuesdays, co-hosted by staff members Drew Meyer (Forest) and Penny Trupe (Montvale), will be meeting virtually every other Tuesday beginning on Feb. 16 and running through March 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each night. Participants will meet via Zoom and use a virtual tabletop website called Roll20 to enhance the gaming experience. Each participant must have internet access and the ability to use Zoom.
Registration is required for each session and is limited to 7 players. Visit the BPLS calendar to view upcoming events and register accordingly: https://bedford.librarycalendar.com. Email Meyer at dmeyer@bpls.org or Trupe at ptrupe@bpls.org.
