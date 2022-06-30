Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) opened its doors for the 2008-09 school year, which means that 2022 marks the local Christian school’s 14th graduating class. And for the first time, SMLCA can claim a student had spent all 13 years, from kindergarten to senior year, attending the school.
“This is a special group for several reasons. In this group, there is a young man named Gabe Hardy. He’s the very first student to do his entire educational journey at SMLCA — kindergarten all the way through 12th grade,” said SMLCA Administrator Lincoln Bryan. “We just finished our 14th year as a school, so to have someone go through all 13 years, that’s cool. And he’s the first one we’ve had to do that.”
Along with the presence of Hardy, who spent his entire pre-college academic career at SMLCA, more than half of the Ospreys’ senior class of 18 students spent their entire four years of high school at the school. This graduating class at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy was high-achieving academically, with one-third of the graduates completing their senior years with grade point averages of 4.0 or better, and two-thirds of the graduates making straight A’s in high school.
“We also had 11 kids that this was the only place they went to high school. So they were here for all four years of high school (at SMLCA),” Bryan explained. “With our growth patterns, that’s an unusual percentage for us.”
Bryan spoke glowingly of SMLCA’s Class of 2022 seniors, who have big plans in the coming years.
