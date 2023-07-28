Extreme heat could lead to Smith Mountain Project increasing power generation; increase Roanoke River water levels

As extreme high temperatures continue throughout today and this weekend, Smith Mountain Project remains on alert for the possibility of increasing power generation to meet electrical demand. If power generation is increased, water levels on the Roanoke River could rise quickly.
The decision to increase power generation at the Smith Mountain Lake Dam is made by PJM, an organization of which Appalachian Power is part of that operates the power grid in 13 states. PJM is a regional transmission organization and not-for-profit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members. It's responsibility is to ensure that the amount of available power generation matches the amount of electricity needed by customers, plus an additional margin in case it's needed. In a regional power grid emergency, they work with member utilities like Appalachian Power to restore the grid to normal operations.
During high temperatures like today, always remember to check in on relatives, especially those living alone and/or who are elderly. It's also important to remember to ensure pets and livestock are checked on and properly hydrated.
For more information, visit appalachianpower.com/outages/grid-emergency/ or click here to follow Smith Mountain Project on Facebook.
