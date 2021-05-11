Franklin County Public Schools Director of Operations Jason Guilliams told the Franklin County School Board on Monday night the COVID-19 virus positivity rate at school facilities is around 4.3 percent when he last checked it.
“Cases have gone drastically down,” he said at the board meeting.
In April, Franklin County Public Schools had 13 positive cases, all of them being student cases. In March, they had 29 cases. As of reporting, the month of May has three recorded cases.
Guilliams said there is an outbreak in progress at one of their elementary schools, which has been reported to the Virginia Department of Health. Guilliams reminded the board that an outbreak means two cases that can be traced back and are connected. He acknowledged that the connection did happen in school but also said it’s nothing new and they have had a few of those.
He also had more good news, telling the board that high school students will be able to receive the vaccine this Thursday. Approximately 215 students are signed up to receive theirs at the high school.
Also at the meeting, Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield said that prom will be this Saturday at Parkway Marina, and so far, they have about 200 students, but tickets are still being sold.
Read more about this in Wednesday's issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
