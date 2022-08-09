End of Watch held for retired K-9 Rex

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Monday, July 25, was the End of Watch for (retired) K-9 Rex. At 15 years old, K-9 Rex is experiencing mobility issues that are hindering his quality of life.
“It has come time for Rex to cross the Rainbow Bridge,” the sheriff’s office stated.
First Lt. Terry Dameron received Rex in 2011 when he was only 3 years old, after beginning his K-9 career with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Rex worked with Dameron at RMPD and came to the Office of the Sheriff with Dameron, and continued as his partner until his retirement in 2016. During their partnership, Rex had many utilizations, tracks, locating of drugs and apprehensions.
