At approximately 7:30 a.m. during a tornado warning that was issued for the area, several residential neighborhoods suffered catastrophic structural damage in the Crockett Road area of Goode in Bedford County, according to county officials.
As of this morning, there have been no reports of any fatalities. There has been one report of a minor injury.
First responders conducted extensive search and rescue operations to make sure every residence was thoroughly searched. They are also working to determine the footprint of the damage.
A temporary shelter has been set up at the Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Goode Station (9261 Forest Road) for those who have been displaced from their homes as a result of this incident. If any displaced residents need assistance traveling to the shelter, they are asked to call 540-586-7665.
Residents are asked to avoid the area. Bethany Church Circle is closed.
