2023 SMLA Water Quality Monitoring Program results conclude water quality of lake to be ‘very good’

The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) coordinates one of the most extensive lake and stream monitoring programs in the nation. The water monitoring program provides a long-term view of the natural conditions and aging of the lake, while also working to identify specific areas that need to be addressed to improve water quality and alert the public about concerns.
Each summer, the SMLA Water Quality Monitoring Programs monitors the lake water for clarity, nutrients, algae, and bacteria. A team of more than 50 citizen volunteers, using their own boats, perform bi-weekly monitoring at 84 sites on the lake. Scientists and students from Ferrum College have also worked with SMLA for the past 37 years to collect data of chemical and biological conditions at Smith Mountain Lake.
There are three benchmarks against the SMLA compares the results of its water quality monitoring program: They include:
- Secchi Depth: a measure of water clarity;
- Chlorophyll: a concentration, or measure of algae growth; and
- Phosphorous: a concentration, or measure of nutrient pollution.
These three metrics combined help determine the Trophic status of the lake, a standard measure generally considered to indicate the overall age and health of a lake.
By these metrics, the overall water quality of Smith Mountain Lake is considered to be very good, and the lake is aging more slowly than would be expected for this type of water body.
“The most noticeable result for this year is that the nutrient, phosphorous, has been very much in-line with the averages over the past 20 years, despite the unprecedented number of algal blooms we have experienced in 2023,” said Tom Hardy, Chairperson of the SMLA Water Quality Monitoring Program. “This result holds even when we parse the data into specific sections of the lake, including the upper Blackwater, Gills Creek, lower Blackwater, upper Roanoke, lower Roanoke, Craddock Creek or near the Dam.”
Hardy said that these finding suggest that some trigger or combination of triggers other than phosphorus may be responsible for the algal blooms experienced in 2023. “Chlorophyll concentrations represented in the levels of algal in the lake have been roughly 50% higher this year than historical averages,” Hardy noted. “This is consistent with the recurring algal blooms observed in the lake this year.”
