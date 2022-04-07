The ongoing reconstruction at Moneta Park was briefly discussed at the latest Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, March 28.
Parks and Recreation Director Wyatt Woody III brought up two items that needed a resolution: the repairing of ballfield lights and water line construction at Moneta Park.
The ballfield lights was originally brought to the board’s attention during the March 14 meeting. Woody requested the installation of existing ballfield lights at the park. He noted that there are four light poles that were left over from the new Liberty Middle School construction project, and these lights have been recovered and are stored at Moneta Park.
The service provider, Appalachian Power, will install the four light pole systems for the quoted price of $76,696. The estimated time for the completion is four weeks from Appalachian Power’s receipt of the signed contract.
Prior to this, the board approved the CIP funding of this project, and there are sufficient funds of $107,178 available for the ongoing reconstruction of Moneta Park.
The final resolution was unanimously approved.
The second item that was brought before the board was the water line construction at Moneta Park as the park is in need of existing “turf improvement” and additional multi-use playing fields. The needed access to a water line would allow future development (irrigation) of the park to fit the needs of the community.
The Bedford Regional Water Authority received bids on the project that would provide an 8-inch water line from the entrance of Moneta Park. Wells Construction provided the low bid of $391,157.25, and with the addition of a 10 percent contingency, the estimate would be $430,273.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors gave unanimous approval for the county administrator to enter into a contract with Wells Construction for the construction of a water line to Moneta Park at the proposed cost of $391,157.25, plus 10 percent contingency.
According to the resolution, the Parks and Recreation Department has $328,927 available, and an additional $101,346 was included in the proposed Fiscal 23-27 Capital Improvement Plan.
