Lake & More Weekly Calendar: July 12th – July 18th

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
Live Music
Wednesday, July 12th
Jerry Wimmer
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
7 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Thursday, July 13th
The Weight Band
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: harvester-music.com
Friday, July 14th
Creasy
4:30 – 8 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Christian Q
5 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Annalyse Marie Band
Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
D.G. Snyder & Chris Hammock
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo – Penhook
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0400
Porch Dogs at Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Andy Burnette Trio
6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
The Guard at Chaos Mountain Brewing
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Ryan Greer
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Vinyl Nation
7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Mended Fences
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Saturday, July 15th
Tate Tuck
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Five Dollar Shake Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days
4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Axis Five
Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days
7 – 10 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour
Gates: 5 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
Colin Cutler
5 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Doug & Robin
Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
JD Ross
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar - Bridgewater Plaza
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
Christian Q & The Groove
6 p.m.
Magnum Point Marina
2200 Old Salem School Road, Union Hall
More info: 540.576.3001
Cliff Beach
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
U.B.U. The Band
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sunday, July 16th
Seph Custer
2 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Noah Spencer
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Richard Smith
Gates: 5 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
Liv Sloan & The Die Hards
presented by Peggy Overstreet, Realtor – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days
5 – 8 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Community Events
Wednesday, July 12th
Summer on the Farm
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide. Interact with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
26th Annual Peaks & Pieces Quilt Guild Show
July 12th – 22nd
During library hours
Bedford Central Library
321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5631 or 540.586.5881
Little Town Players Theater Camp – Bedford
2 p.m.
For children in grades 3rd – 8th, a 90-minute introduction to theatre through an acting workshop presented by members of local theatre company Little Town Players. Participants will receive introductions to basic theatre skills such as stage presence, projection, enunciation, improv, and using costumes to create or enhance a character.
Bedford Central Library
321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5631 or 540.586.5881
Little Town Players Theater Camp – Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake
10:30 a.m.
For children in grades 3rd – 8th, a 90-minute introduction to theatre through an acting workshop presented by members of local theatre company Little Town Players. Participants will receive introductions to basic theatre skills such as stage presence, projection, enunciation, improv, and using costumes to create or enhance a character.
Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library
13641 Moneta Road, Moneta
More info: 540.425.7004 or 540.586.5881
The Jack Tale Players
The free program will present stories and songs about Appalachian folklore that has been in the area as far back as the days of the settlers.
2 p.m.
Franklin County Public Library – Main
355 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.3098
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Thursday, July 13th
Texas Hold’em Poker
6 – 8 p.m. and 8 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Karaoke Night
7 – 10 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Friday, July 14th
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15/class or $32/monthly
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill
More info: 540.339.7577
My Hangout Moneta Youth Hangout
1 p.m.
A fun un-program for children, teens, young adult and their caregivers with activities for all ages and interests, including board games, card games, LEGO building, art supplies and reading space. Feel free to bring your own family-friendly board games or card games. This month’s special activity is making faux stained glass window hangings.
Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library
13641 Moneta Road, Moneta
More info: 540.425.7004
My Hangout Moneta Youth Hangout: Teen Edition
5 – 7:30 p.m.
For ages 12 – 17, enjoy board games, snacks, pizza, and socializing with friends. Activities for all interests will be provided, including board games, card games, LEGO building, art supplies, and reading space. Feel free to bring your own family-friendly board games or card games. This month will feature making faux stained glass luminary boxes.
Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library
13641 Moneta Road, Moneta
More info: 540.425.7004
Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library
13641 Moneta Road, Moneta
More info: 540.425.7004
Float-In with music by Five Shades of Gray
6 – 9 p.m.
Bring cooler and snacks; float in by boat or bring a chair on land
Gill’s Creek Marina & Lodge
790 Fox Chase Rd, Wirtz
More info: 540.721.2451
Barnquilt Workshop at Redwood Farmer’s Market with Just Random Art
6 – 8 p.m.
Redwood Community Farmers Market
3421 Old Franklin Tpke, Glade Hill
More info: 540.393.0986
Luci’s Eleven - 11Designer Bag Vendor Event
6 – 9 p.m.
Dinner, shopping and bingo
Pigg River Community Center
2410 S Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.493.7097
Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days
July 14th – 16th
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.719.0620
Three full days of pirates, live mermaids, water battles, cannons, live music, kids activities, food, artisans, and more. Admission for Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday and Sunday: $5
Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days Events
Saturday, July 15th
•Food & Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
•Kids Activities: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: Noon
•Knuckleheadz on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 12:30 p.m.
•Black Powder and Cannon Demonstration: 1 – 3 p.m.
•Legendary Boat Water Fights at the Cove at Crazy Horse Marina:1 – 4 p.m.
•LIVE Mermaids at Crazy Horse Beach: 1:30 p.m.
•Kids Costume Contest at Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 2 p.m.
•Kid’s Cannonball Contest on the Crazy Horse Boat Ramp: 2 p.m.
•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 3 p.m.
•Motley Tones on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 3:30 p.m.
•Black Powder and Cannon Demonstration: 4 p.m.
•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 4:30 p.m.
•Five Dollar Shake on t he Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 7 p.m.
•Axis Five on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage
Sunday, July 16th
•Paddle Sports Poker Run benefiting Southern Virginia Children’s Advocacy Group: 9 a.m.
•Food & Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
•Kids Activities: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 11:30 a.m.
•Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 12:30 p.m.
•Legendary Boat Water Fights at the Cove at Crazy Horse Marina: 1 – 3 p.m.
•Legendary Boat Water Fights at The Cove at Crazy Horse Marina: 1:30 p.m.
•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 2 p.m.
•Kids’ Cannonball Contest on the Crazy Horse Boat Ramp: 3:30 p.m.
•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 5 p.m.
•Liv Sloan & the Die Hards on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage
Family Adventures – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days at Moneta Park
5 p.m.
Set up to picnic, go hiking, biking, or play disc golf. Spring Valley farm will offer pony rides, petting zoo, and wagon rides. Food trucks on-site; no outside food or drinks
Moneta Park
4229 Rucker Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.586.7682
Outdoor Movie – The Goonies, presented by Bedford County Parks and Recreation
Chairs and blankets welcome
Begins at dusk
SML Pavilion
1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta
More info: smlpavilion.com
Pirates Ball – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days with music by Vinyl Nation (Costumes encouraged)
7 – 11:30 p.m.
Admission: $15 (also grants access to Saturday & Sunday events at Crazy Horse Marina)
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Saturday, July 15th
Pancakes with Pirates – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days (Presented by SML Heating & Air)
8 – 10 a.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001 (tickets available at visitsmithmountainlake.com)
Coffee, Oils, and Friends
Learn about oils of summer - sun care, sunburn relief, insect repellent, and more
10 a.m.
Wake Café
520 Scruggs Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.721.7541
Maker’s Market & Kid’s Made Market (crafters, makers, gardeners, and food trucks. A food drive for Feeding Franklin County will be hosted; please bring non-perishable food items)
10 a.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Community Church of the Brethren
6675 Burnt Chimney Rd, Wirtz
More info: 540.721.1816
Summer Concert Series at Bedford Area Family YMCA
Admission: $5 (children 2 and under free)
4 – 10 p.m.
Music by Rewind; splash pad, playground, rock climbing wall (bring closed-toed shoes)
Bedford Area Family YMCA
1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.586.3483
Karaoke
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Tuesday, July 18th
Make Your Own Coat-of-Arms
2 p.m.
Bedford Central Library
321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5631
Cornhole at Hot Shots
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Annie Warbucks
Showtimes: July 21 – 22 and July 28 – 29: 7:30 p.m.; July 23: 2 p.m.; July 30: 5 p.m.
Little Town Players (Spring Oak Assisted Living at the Elks National Home)
931 Ashland Avenue, Bedford
More info: 540.586.5881 or purchase tickets online at littletownplayers.com
