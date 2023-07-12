Lake & More Weekly Calendar: July 12th – July 18th
Sandra Aranegui

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

Live Music

Wednesday, July 12th 

Jerry Wimmer 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

7 p.m. 

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Thursday, July 13th 

The Weight Band 

8 p.m. 

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: harvester-music.com

Friday, July 14th 

Creasy

4:30 – 8 p.m. 

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

Christian Q 

5 p.m. 

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Annalyse Marie Band

Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221 

D.G. Snyder & Chris Hammock 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Mexico Viejo – Penhook

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0400

Porch Dogs at Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

6 – 9 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Andy Burnette Trio 

6:30 - 9:30 p.m. 

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

The Guard at Chaos Mountain Brewing  

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Ryan Greer 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Vinyl Nation 

7:30 - 10:30 p.m. 

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Mended Fences 

7:30-10:30 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Saturday, July 15th 

Tate Tuck 

2 – 5 p.m. 

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055 

Five Dollar Shake Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221 

Axis Five

Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days

7 – 10 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour

Gates: 5 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake 

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall 

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

Colin Cutler  

5 p.m.

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Doug & Robin 

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

6 – 9 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Smokehouse 

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

JD Ross

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar

6 – 9 p.m. 

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar - Bridgewater Plaza

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

Christian Q & The Groove

6 p.m. 

Magnum Point Marina

2200 Old Salem School Road, Union Hall

More info: 540.576.3001

Cliff Beach 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337 

U.B.U. The Band  

7:30 – 10:30 p.m. 

 Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sunday, July 16th 

Seph Custer  

2 p.m. 

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Noah Spencer 

2 – 5 p.m. 

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055 

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Richard Smith

Gates: 5 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. 

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake 

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall 

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

Liv Sloan & The Die Hards 

presented by Peggy Overstreet, Realtor – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days 

5 – 8 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Community Events

Wednesday, July 12th 

Summer on the Farm

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide. Interact with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

26th Annual Peaks & Pieces Quilt Guild Show

July 12th – 22nd 

During library hours 

Bedford Central Library 

321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford 

More info: 540.583.5631 or 540.586.5881

Little Town Players Theater Camp – Bedford 

2 p.m. 

For children in grades 3rd – 8th, a 90-minute introduction to theatre through an acting workshop presented by members of local theatre company Little Town Players. Participants will receive introductions to basic theatre skills such as stage presence, projection, enunciation, improv, and using costumes to create or enhance a character. 

Bedford Central Library 

321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford 

More info: 540.583.5631 or 540.586.5881

Little Town Players Theater Camp – Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake  

10:30 a.m. 

For children in grades 3rd – 8th, a 90-minute introduction to theatre through an acting workshop presented by members of local theatre company Little Town Players. Participants will receive introductions to basic theatre skills such as stage presence, projection, enunciation, improv, and using costumes to create or enhance a character. 

Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library 

13641 Moneta Road, Moneta  

More info: 540.425.7004 or 540.586.5881

The Jack Tale Players 

The free program will present stories and songs about Appalachian folklore that has been in the area as far back as the days of the settlers. 

2 p.m. 

Franklin County Public Library – Main 

355 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount 

More info: 540.483.3098 

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament

7 p.m. 

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Thursday, July 13th 

Texas Hold’em Poker 

6 – 8 p.m. and 8 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547 

Karaoke Night 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Mango’s Bar & Grill 

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Friday, July 14th 

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m. 

$15/class or $32/monthly

Red Valley United Methodist Church 

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill

More info: 540.339.7577 

My Hangout Moneta Youth Hangout 

1 p.m. 

A fun un-program for children, teens, young adult and their caregivers with activities for all ages and interests, including board games, card games, LEGO building, art supplies and reading space. Feel free to bring your own family-friendly board games or card games. This month’s special activity is making faux stained glass window hangings.

Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library 

13641 Moneta Road, Moneta  

More info: 540.425.7004 

My Hangout Moneta Youth Hangout: Teen Edition 

5 – 7:30 p.m.  

For ages 12 – 17, enjoy board games, snacks, pizza, and socializing with friends. Activities for all interests will be provided, including board games, card games, LEGO building, art supplies, and reading space. Feel free to bring your own family-friendly board games or card games. This month will feature making faux stained glass luminary boxes.

Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library 

13641 Moneta Road, Moneta  

More info: 540.425.7004

Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library 

13641 Moneta Road, Moneta  

More info: 540.425.7004 

Float-In with music by Five Shades of Gray

6 – 9 p.m. 

Bring cooler and snacks; float in by boat or bring a chair on land

Gill’s Creek Marina & Lodge

790 Fox Chase Rd, Wirtz

More info: 540.721.2451

Barnquilt Workshop at Redwood Farmer’s Market with Just Random Art

6 – 8 p.m. 

Redwood Community Farmers Market

3421 Old Franklin Tpke, Glade Hill

More info: 540.393.0986 

Luci’s Eleven - 11Designer Bag Vendor Event 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Dinner, shopping and bingo

Pigg River Community Center

2410 S Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.493.7097

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days 

July 14th – 16th 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.719.0620

Three full days of pirates, live mermaids, water battles, cannons, live music, kids activities, food, artisans, and more. Admission for Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday and Sunday: $5

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days Events 

Saturday, July 15th 

•Food & Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

•Kids Activities: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: Noon 

•Knuckleheadz on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 12:30 p.m. 

•Black Powder and Cannon Demonstration: 1 – 3 p.m. 

•Legendary Boat Water Fights at the Cove at Crazy Horse Marina:1 – 4 p.m. 

•LIVE Mermaids at Crazy Horse Beach: 1:30 p.m. 

•Kids Costume Contest at Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 2 p.m. 

•Kid’s Cannonball Contest on the Crazy Horse Boat Ramp: 2 p.m. 

•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 3 p.m. 

•Motley Tones on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 3:30 p.m. 

•Black Powder and Cannon Demonstration: 4 p.m. 

•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 4:30 p.m. 

•Five Dollar Shake on t he Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage: 7 p.m. 

•Axis Five on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage

Sunday, July 16th 

•Paddle Sports Poker Run benefiting Southern Virginia Children’s Advocacy Group: 9 a.m. 

•Food & Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

•Kids Activities: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 11:30 a.m.  

•Shadow Players Sword Fighting Show on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 12:30 p.m. 

•Legendary Boat Water Fights at the Cove at Crazy Horse Marina: 1 – 3 p.m. 

•Legendary Boat Water Fights at The Cove at Crazy Horse Marina: 1:30 p.m. 

•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 2 p.m. 

•Kids’ Cannonball Contest on the Crazy Horse Boat Ramp: 3:30 p.m. 

•Captain Jim is Magic on the Crazy Horse Field Stage: 5 p.m. 

•Liv Sloan & the Die Hards on the Crazy Horse Pon-Tune Stage

Family Adventures – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days at Moneta Park

5 p.m.  

Set up to picnic, go hiking, biking, or play disc golf. Spring Valley farm will offer pony rides, petting zoo, and wagon rides. Food trucks on-site; no outside food or drinks  

Moneta Park

4229 Rucker Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.586.7682

Outdoor Movie – The Goonies, presented by Bedford County Parks and Recreation 

Chairs and blankets welcome

Begins at dusk 

SML Pavilion

1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta

More info: smlpavilion.com

Pirates Ball – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days with music by Vinyl Nation (Costumes encouraged)

7 – 11:30 p.m.  

Admission: $15 (also grants access to Saturday & Sunday events at Crazy Horse Marina)

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Saturday, July 15th 

Pancakes with Pirates – Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days (Presented by SML Heating & Air) 

8 – 10 a.m. 

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar 

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001 (tickets available at visitsmithmountainlake.com)

Coffee, Oils, and Friends 

Learn about oils of summer - sun care, sunburn relief, insect repellent, and more

10 a.m. 

Wake Café

520 Scruggs Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.721.7541

Maker’s Market & Kid’s Made Market (crafters, makers, gardeners, and food trucks. A food drive for Feeding Franklin County will be hosted; please bring non-perishable food items)

10 a.m. 

Smith Mountain Lake Community Church of the Brethren 

6675 Burnt Chimney Rd, Wirtz

More info: 540.721.1816 

Summer Concert Series at Bedford Area Family YMCA

Admission: $5 (children 2 and under free) 

4 – 10 p.m. 

Music by Rewind; splash pad, playground, rock climbing wall (bring closed-toed shoes)

Bedford Area Family YMCA

1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.586.3483

Karaoke 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Tuesday, July 18th 

Make Your Own Coat-of-Arms 

2 p.m. 

Bedford Central Library 

321 N. Bridge Street, Bedford 

More info: 540.583.5631  

Cornhole at Hot Shots

6 – 9 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Annie Warbucks 

Showtimes: July 21 – 22 and July 28 – 29: 7:30 p.m.; July 23: 2 p.m.; July 30: 5 p.m. 

Little Town Players (Spring Oak Assisted Living at the Elks National Home) 

931 Ashland Avenue, Bedford

More info: 540.586.5881 or purchase tickets online at littletownplayers.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.