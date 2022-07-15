The following local students graduated during Hollins University’s 180th commencement ceremony on May 22:
• Rose Osborne of Goodview graduated cum laude with a BA in Creative Writing.
• Shaina Smith of Penhook graduated with a MA in Education.
Hollins University also congratulated local students who earned Dean’s List honors during the spring 2022 semester:
• Hannah Ayers of Union Hall
• Kasey Copeland of Hardy
• Harper Dillon of Moneta
(More names are listed in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.)
