SML fitness studio adds personal trainer, announces expansion plans

Mackenzie Morris, a certified personal trainer, has joined Body Shoppe Fitness + AllCore360°, a fitness studio that will soon expand its space at Westlake Corner and offer extended hours and services.
“Mackenzie brings a ton of enthusiasm and expertise, and we’re thrilled more lake-area residents will be able to take advantage of our studio and personal training services,” said Tracy Sisson, the company’s owner and a certified personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist and health coach.
Morris is now scheduling appointments for individual and partner training sessions for weekdays, including evenings, as well as on Saturday mornings. Signups have also begun for evening and Saturday morning small group personal training classes.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.