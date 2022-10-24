A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall.
The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake, and they were unable to locate him.
According to the Responding Fire news page, the incident was in the area of SML marker B35. The caller reported a neighbor had fallen off his boat and had been in the water for approximately 20 minutes.
A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and was able to locate a deceased male in the water.
In addition to divers, other first responders were on scene searching with boats and on the shoreline.
Captain 1 and Med. 1-4 Franklin County Public Safety (FCPS) located the body by 5:23 a.m., according to Responding Fire.
The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
By 6:47 a.m., Chief 11 advised that all Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire-Rescue units were clearing the scene.
Responding were Company 4 Glade Hill, Company 11 SML Fire Boats & Dive Team, Company 10 Scruggs (Dive Team), Squad 13 Cool Branch Rescue, Med. 1-4 FCPS, Captain 1 FCPS, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Game Wardens.
This remains an ongoing investigation pending findings from the medical examiner.
