The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) recently announced the musical lineup for the 32nd annual SML Wine Festival, which will take place Sept. 17-18 at Mariners Landing.
Saturday’s headline band will be The SteelDrivers, a Nashville-based bluegrass group that has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and won for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015. On Sunday, eight-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will perform in the headliner spot.
Also slated for Saturday are The Suffers, a soul band from Houston that blends elements of classic American Soul and rock and roll to crowds that love to dance. Local favorites The Eric Wayne Band and Blueprint round out the lineup.
North Carolina-based brass funk band Empire Strikes Brass and Three Sheets to the Wind, a popular yacht rock band from Richmond, will open up for St. Paul and the Broken Bones on Sunday.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.