A brush fire was upgraded to a structure fire Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Huddleston. In addition, a downed power line unrelated to the incident hindered firefighting efforts, and a catapulted propane cylinder caused a second brush fire.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), firefighters were initially dispatched to Mentow Drive at 5:55 p.m. for a brush fire, but shortly after being dispatched, the call was upgraded to a structure fire and other fire departments were added to the assignment.
According to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), the fire involved a 30x30 barn, and that department responded with 10 members.
Wagon 7 arrived first on scene to find an equipment shed fully involved and a half-acre brush fire in the woods behind it, according to Company 7.
Unrelated to the incident, a power line was down on the delta side of the structure, which hindered personnel from completely operating around the fire.
In addition, a small propane cylinder exploded from within the structure, becoming a projectile and landing in the backyard of a nearby residence, starting a secondary brush fire.
According to the Responding Fire news page, the propane tank had traveled about 100 feet to woods, and the structure fire also involved tractors.
The entire structure collapsed, leaving only a side shed partially standing. The water supply was established at a nearby dry hydrant fed by a pond on Route 24, Company 7 stated.
After much work, the fire was brought under control, the fire department stated.
“We would like to thank Whitehouse Store and an anonymous citizen for donating pizzas for rehab,” Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated.
Also dispatched to the fire were Squad 7 Huddleston, Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Saunders Volunteer Fire Company (Company 10) with a brush truck, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue (BCOFR) – Bedford, Medic 14-8 with BCOFR – Moneta, County 10 BCOFR Lieutenant, County 20 BCOFR Captain and the Fire Marshals Office.
Units that responded were Wagon 7, Tanker 7, Fire-Rescue 7, Brush 7A, Wagon 1, Tanker 1, Engine 8, Brush 8, Brush 82, Tanker 8, Brush 10, Medic 14-1, Medic 14-8, County 20, County 16 and County 10.
