A Bedford resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 on Christmas Day, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred Sunday, Christmas Day, at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County.
Virginia State Police stated that a 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossed the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.
The dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
