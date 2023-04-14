An investigation led by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and in conjunction with the Virginia State Police and the DEA, has resulted in an arrest and recovery of approximately 6000 Fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $120,000 and more than $11,000 in cash.
On April 12, 2023, investigators attempted to execute a search warrant on a vehicle located at the Go Mart, on 1110 East Main Street in the town of Bedford. During the takedown, the driver of the vehicle, Najiee Turner, placed the vehicle in reverse, striking a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while it was occupied. Turner proceed to flee in the vehicle and nearly struck another deputy. A lengthy pursuit ensued that led deputies through the Town of Bedford and into Bedford County. The pursuit ended in the area of Wyatts Way and Bethel Church Road when Turner lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Turner was taken into custody without further incident.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office located the Fentanyl pills in the area where the pursuit took place. Turner was charged with the following felonies:
- Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Fentanyl)
The Sheriff’s Office also conducted a Search Warrant of Turner’s residence, recovering more than $11,000 in cash. The investigation remains active.
“As your Sheriff, speaking for the entire Sheriff’s Office, we continue to see cases of Fentanyl and other drug overdoses affecting families throughout the county and state,” said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller in a release. “Just about every drug we send to the Virginia Lab has Fentanyl mixed into it. Your Sheriff’s Office has been and will continue to vigorously address the issue in Bedford County. Our deputies are equipped with Narcan and continue to help in cases of overdose.”
Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes can call Bedford County Dispatch at 540.586.7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888.798.5900. Tips may also be entered online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
