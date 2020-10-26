Each year, Lions Clubs around the world sponsor the Lions Clubs International Foundation’s Peace Poster Contest in local schools and youth groups.
This art contest encourages youth 11-13 years old worldwide to express their vision of peace. The Peace Poster Contest was created in 1988, and over the years, more than eight million children from nearly 100 countries have participated. The theme for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is “Peace Through Service.”
For the past several years, the Moneta Lions Club has sponsored the contest at the Staunton River Middle School. This year’s local winning artist is Adrian Werner, a seventh grade student in Ms. Levine’s Art Class.
Werner’s quote about peace is “We can obtain world peace by using our strengths to help others.” Werner received a monetary prize from the Moneta Lions Club for sharing her talent, and her poster will now advance on to be judged at the Lions District 24 C level.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road.
For additional information about the club or to join at one of the dinner meetings, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549 or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
