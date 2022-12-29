Horse rescued from frozen pond but dies

A horse named Katie was rescued on Christmas Day by first responders after falling into an ice-covered pond in Huddleston but reportedly died afterward from old age and extensive exposure to cold water.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and Special Operations Command (SOC) were dispatched to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston around 7:44 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, for the report of a horse that had fallen through an ice-covered pond.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, Attack 7 arrived on scene to find the horse in the pond unable to get out. Assistant Chief 7 established command.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was first to arrive, and Rescue Engine 81 responded with four people, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8).
The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) stated that Rescue 1 and Remote Access Vehicle (RAV) 1 with five responded to the scene in which special operations members from multiple companies worked together seamlessly to remove the horse to safety.
SOC units from the Bedford Fire Department, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue (Company 3), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5) and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department responded to provide equipment and manpower, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Bedford County Special Operations Command stated that members from Rescue 1, Rescue 5 and Rescue Engine 81 made entry into the frozen pond and began working to remove the horse. As crews worked, SOC 2 was developing a plan how to start warming the horse once it was extricated.
SOC members were able to reach the horse and place it in a harness to be lifted out by a tractor, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated. The horse then was carried to a barn to be warmed and evaluated by the veterinarian.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department thanked Lee Hogan for the use of a tractor.
“Thank you to every department and volunteer who came out on Christmas to provide assistance,” the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated. “Thank you and Merry Christmas.”
Units that responded were Attack 7, Engine 7, Rescue 1, Remote Access Vehicle (RAV) 1, Support 1, Rescue 5, TAC 1, Rescue Engine 81, SOC 2, Utility 3, Medic 7-4 and Medic 7-5.
