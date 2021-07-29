The Bedford County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2300 block of Difficult Creek Road in Bedford in an attempt to locate a wanted subject on Franklin County charges.
After locating the wanted person, a search warrant was obtained, and investigators located several stolen tractors on the property.
The owner of the residence, Roger Wayne Gray II, 54, was subsequently arrested on two counts of Possession of Stolen Property, 1 count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and 1 count of Possession of a Controlled substance.
Gray is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, Bedford Adult Detention Center.
